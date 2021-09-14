A 22-year-old and her boyfriend set out on a cross-country road trip in their van. Now, she's missing.

In July, 22-year-old Gabby Petito and her boyfriend set out with a van, a tent and a goal to drive across the United States to visit the nation's most iconic natural wonders. Over the next two months, the blue-eyed, blonde adventure-seeker walked barefoot around the chalk pyramids that dot Monument Rocks in Gove County, Kan. She slid down the slopes in Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve in Colorado while balancing on a narrow wooden board. At Zion National Park in Utah, Petito posed with a wide smile in front of the terracotta-colored cliffs and waded along the Virgin River as it snaked through the Narrows.