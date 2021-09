With starring roles in two popular HBO dramas — both of which earned her Emmy nominations this year, by the way — 70-year-old Jean Smart has had one hell of a year. In March, while Smart was filming Hacks and preparing for the first episode of Mare of Easttown to drop, Smart’s husband of 34 years died unexpectedly. In the wake of Richard Gilliland’s death, Smart has had to adjust to being a working widowed mother of two. Thankfully, her 12-year-old daughter helps her stay on top of her growing popularity on social media.

