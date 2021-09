For the past year and a half I've been reading, listening, absorbing and relating facts to educate people and empower you to fight back against tyranny. First, they told you to stay at home to stop the spread. Then they told you we had to lock down to flatten the curve. Then they told you to mask up to help others. Then they told you that life could be normal if you just get the vax.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 9 DAYS AGO