Court hearing on Orcel’s Santander job offer set for October 20

ktwb.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (Reuters) -A court hearing of a case brought by Italian banker Andrea Orcel against Santander over the bank’s withdrawal of an offer to make him CEO is expected to resume on October 20, a statement from the Madrid court said on Tuesday. Santander and Orcel ended up in the...

ktwb.com

Lufthansa launches $2.5 billion capital increase

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Germany’s largest airline Lufthansa said on Sunday it would launch a capital increase that it expects will result in gross proceeds of 2.14 billion euros ($2.51 billion). ($1 = 0.8529 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Edmund Blair)
ECONOMY
Telegraph

Food shortages ‘by end of week’ as CO2 crisis grows

Shoppers face a shortage of meat and even ready-made pizzas long before Christmas if the carbon dioxide crisis continues, supermarket bosses and producers warned on Monday. The British Retail Consortium, which represents the major chains, said it expected to see food shortages by the end of the week, while pork suppliers warned of "farmageddon" within 10 days.
FOOD SAFETY
AFP

Evergrande agrees deal to avoid default on key bond

Embattled Chinese property titan Evergrande said Wednesday it had agreed a deal with domestic bondholders that should allow the conglomerate to avoid missing one of its interest payments and avoid default, but its deeper debt burden remains. Even if it misses the payment, the company would still have a 30-day grace period before it is deemed in default.
ECONOMY
AFP

Carlos the Jackal seeks shorter French jail term at new trial

Carlos the Jackal, the Venezuelan militant who was behind some of the biggest terror attacks of the 1970s and 1980s, appeared in a Paris court Wednesday in an attempt to have one of his three life sentences reduced. Carlos, who carried out several attacks in support of the Palestinian cause, was convicted of murder in 2017 and sentenced to life in prison, a verdict that was upheld on appeal.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Gambling Commission and FCA criticised over Football Index oversight failures

The betting industry watchdog and City regulator have come under fire for failing to co-operate and act quickly enough to scrutinise soccer trading platform Football Index before its collapse.An independent report into the regulation of Jersey-based BetIndex, which ran the Football Index, found that the Gambling Commission could have worked “faster to better regulate” the service.It also concluded that although the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) was never responsible for regulating the index, there were “areas for improvement”, including how long the FCA took to respond to the requests from the Commission.We accept and agree that we should have drawn a...
GAMBLING
International Business Times

Enough Proof To Charge Third Russian Over 2018 Attack: UK

British police on Tuesday said there was enough evidence to charge a third Russian man with the Novichok poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the English city of Salisbury in 2018. Counter-terrorism detectives said prosecutors had reviewed the evidence against a man identified as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Lebanese ex-minister asks that port blast judge be replaced

A former Lebanese government minister on Wednesday asked the country’s top court to remove the lead judge investigating last year’s massive explosion in Beirut s port because of allegedly “legitimate suspicion” over his handling of the case, state media reported. The development is the latest in a year-long saga surrounding the investigation into the explosion, which plunged Lebanon into another political crisis and accelerated an already unprecedented economic meltdown. The country's government resigned after the Aug. 4, 2020 explosion and bickering political parties only this month agreed on a new government. Also, months into the probe, the lead judge...
MIDDLE EAST
ktwb.com

Carlyle CEO says firm is committed to China

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Carlyle Group Inc Chief Executive Kewsong Lee said on Wednesday that the U.S. private equity firm will remain a long-term investor in China despite “bumps” that have unnerved some investors. Beijing authorities have rolled out restrictions in the last few weeks on companies, including those in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ktwb.com

Brazilian pulpmaker Klabin says company chairman dies at 89

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazilian pulpmaker Klabin SA said on Wednesday that the chairman of its board of directors, Armando Klabin, died at the age of 89, in Rio de Janeiro. A member of the board since its creation in 1979, Klabin is credited with leading the company in the early 2000s to focus on the packaging industry.
BUSINESS
Washington Post

Denmark appears to have beaten covid-19 — for now. Here’s how it did it.

On Sept. 10, Danish authorities lifted all pandemic restrictions and pronounced that covid-19 is no longer a “critical threat” in the country. Vaccination rates are high — 86 percent of all eligible citizens 12 and older have received at least one shot, and 95 percent of people 50 and older are fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ktwb.com

Apple to pay bonuses of up to $1,000 to store employees – Bloomberg News

(Reuters) – Apple Inc will pay one-time bonuses of as much as $1,000 to store employees next month, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The company will give out $1,000 to retail staff hired before Mar. 31, while those who joined later will get $500,...
BUSINESS
The Independent

European court: Russia responsible for Litvinenko killing

The European Court of Human Rights on Tuesday backed the conclusion of a British inquiry that Russia was responsible for the killing of Alexander Litvinenko who died in London in 2006 after drinking tea laced with a radioactive material.A former agent for the KGB and the post-Soviet successor agency FSB, Litvinenko defected from Russia in 2000 and fled to London. While in Britain, Litvinenko became involved in exposing corruption and links to organized crime in the Russian intelligence service.He fell violently ill on Nov. 1, 2006, after drinking tea with two Russian men at a London hotel, and...
EUROPE
ktwb.com

UK’s Johnson discussed taxation with Amazon’s Bezos

LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed the issue of taxation when he met Amazon’s founder Jeff Bezos in New York, Downing Street said. “The prime minister raised the issue of taxation, and hoped progress could be [made] in implementing the G7 agreement on tax,” a Downing Street spokesperson said in a readout of the meeting.
ECONOMY
Sportico

DraftKings Makes Takeover Bid for Entain

DraftKings has made an acquisition offer for Entain, the European sports betting operator said in a statement on Tuesday. Should a sale occur, DraftKings would dramatically increase its overseas presence as sports betting continues to expand in the U.S. and overseas. Though specific terms weren’t mentioned, CNBC reported Tuesday that the Boston-based company is making a $20 billion cash and stock offer. A representative for DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) confirmed that a proposal has been sent to Entain but added, “Under the U.K. Takeover Code, we cannot provide any further comment at this time.” Entain (LSE: ENT) shares were up nearly 20% on the London Stock Exchange on the news. In January, Entain rejected a roughly $11 billion takeover offer from MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM), saying the all-stock offer undervalued the company. Last month, Entain CEO Jette Nygaard-Andersen declined to comment on the status of talks with MGM or any other company. Entain’s sportsbook brands include Ladbrokes, Coral and bwin. In the U.S., it is a 50-50 partner in BetMGM, alongside MGM. (This story has been updated with details of the offer in the first paragraph and a statement from DraftKings and information on Entain’s stock price in the second.)
GAMBLING
ktwb.com

Xi says China will not build new coal-fired power projects abroad

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -Chinese leader Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that China would not build new coal-fired power projects abroad, using his address at the United Nations General Assembly to add to the country’s pledges to combat climate change. Xi provided no details, but depending on how the policy is...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

