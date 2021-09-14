Corvallis educator chosen for prestigious Fulbright program

Germaine Joseph-Hays, assistant principal of Corvallis High School, is one of 66 educators selected nationwide for the Fulbright Teachers for Global Classrooms Program. Joseph-Hays was a science teacher at CHS for four years before moving into an administrative role. She applied for the fellowship when she was a teacher, and when she found out she was selected for the program on Aug. 4, she was worried that she would not be able to accept the award now that she is an administrator.