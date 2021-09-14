CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Klopp Talk: Tough Champions League Group “Exactly What We Want”

By Noel Chomyn
SB Nation
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhenever the groups for the Champions League are drawn at the end of each summer, there are always arguments. Arguments over which groups are toughest—and which clubs got fortunate and were given an easier draw and clearer path to the knockout rounds. This year, the toughest is obvious: Liverpool’s. The...

liverpooloffside.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

3 bold predictions for Liverpool-AC Milan in Champions League group stages

When most fans think about a Champions League final, three games spring into mind: 1999, when Manchester United scored two goals in the dying minutes of the game to win it over Bayern Munich; 2014, when a Sergio Ramos header in the 94th minute denied Atletico Madrid their first CL title in club history; and, of course, the 3-3 thriller in 2005 between Liverpool and Milan.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mirror

Jurgen Klopp sends Champions League warning to Liverpool stars ahead of Milan test

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has warned his players that they are in the toughest Champions League group during their time at Anfield. The Reds have been placed in what appears to be the most difficult group of the competition which includes Spanish champions Atletico Madrid, Portuguese giants Porto and Milan - who are back in the competition for the first time since 2014.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Klopp Talk: “We Could Adjust In Half Time And Did That”

European nights at Anfield are BACK. Yes, Liverpool played games last season in an empty stadium, but there is nothing like the atmosphere of Anfield packed to the brim while hosting another team with a rich European history. As the lineups dropped, there was bewilderment and consternation from many fans....
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jürgen Klopp
SB Nation

Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s 3-0 Win over Norwich

As ever in the Mickey Mouse Coca Cola League Carabao Cup, wholesale changes were made on both sides, with both Liverpool and Norwich swapping nine starters from their games this weekend, and the latter opting for an entirely new formation as well. The result was a somewhat chaotic but consistently...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Norwich City vs. Liverpool: Carabao Cup 2021-22 Coverage, Liveblog, and How to Watch Online

Liverpool travel to Carrow Road for the second time this season after recording a 3-0 victory over the Canaries to kick off their 2021-22 Premier League campaign. Television: Sky Sports Football (UK); beIN Sports 3 (Australia); DAZN (Canada); Astro SuperSport MaXimo 1 (Nigeria); 111 mio Sports 1 (Singapore); SuperSport MaXimo 1 (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Norwich vs Liverpool on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch the Carabao Cup fixture

Jurgen Klopp will look to extend Liverpool’s good start to the season in their Carabao Cup fixture against Norwich on Tuesday night.Not only are they joint top of the Premier League with Chelsea but they also won their first Champions League group match against AC Milan.The team’s latest win was a 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace and manager Klopp discussed team rotation after the match. He told the club website: “We will rotate, we always rotated, but you see in the last line in the last years we couldn’t rotate really because there were always a maximum of two fit...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Real Madrid#Champions League Group#The Champions League#Reds#La Liga#Serie A#Ac Milan#The Europa League
The Independent

Takumi Minamino is in a really good moment – Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp declared Takumi Minamino to be in a “really good moment” after the forward scored twice in Liverpool’s 3-0 win at Norwich in the Carabao Cup.The Japan international made the most of his first appearance of the season, scoring after four minutes of the tie with a smart low shot before he added a second late on with another neat finish in the penalty area.Minamino sustained a thigh injury earlier in the month which was stated as the main reason behind his lack of minutes so far, but boss Klopp was full of praise for the 26-year-old following a...
WORLD
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Basel Plan January Move for Loris Karius

Loris Karius first arrived at Liverpool in 2016 as one of Germany’s most highly regarded young goalkeepers. Five years later, it’s fair to say the now 28-year-old’s career hasn’t gone the way many expected it would have. Following two difficult seasons in England, Karius has spent the last three years...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Arsene Wenger feels ‘very responsible’ for Jack Wilshere and Aaron Ramsey’s injuries

Arsene Wenger has revealed that he feels “very responsible” for Aaron Ramsey and Jack Wilshere’s injury issues during his time as Arsenal manager.The Frenchman believes that the introduction of a VAR system has brought added respect for attacking players.He explained that that may mean fewer injury problems for “more technical” players.“I see more positivity. Before there was more kicking and I must say the media allowed that,” Wenger told The Telegraph of changes to football in recent years.“The VAR has brought more respect for the offensive game. Sometimes the more technical guys were kicked. Why? It was not very encouraging. We have moved forward from that.“We always tried. It was a frustration sometimes. When I look back at players like [Jack] Wilshere, [Aaron] Ramsey who have been injured early in their career and when you are a manager you feel very responsible for that.”Wenger is now Chief of Global Football Development for Fifa and has been heavily criticised for his plans for biennial World Cups.He left Arsenal in 2018 before the end of his contract, bringing to a close a 22-year tenure at the club that brought three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Klopp on 'must-watch' Milan game, tough group & Elliott latest

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking before his side's Champions League opener against AC Milan on Wednesday. Here are the key lines from the Liverpool manager:. Klopp said the meeting between the two sides is a "must watch" in European football;. On the group itself, which also includes Atletico Madrid and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Arsenal women’s Champions League group draw

The Women’s Champions League draw was earlier today, and Arsenal find themselves in a manageable group. With twelve teams in the group stage, there aren’t going to be any easy outs, but Arsenal have a good chance to advance to the knockout round. This is the first season that the Women’s Champions League will have a group stage. Previously, the competition went straight to knockouts.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Image: Confirmed Juventus squad for Champions League group game with Malmo

Juventus are set to take on Malmo tomorrow evening in our first Champions League match of the 2021-22 campaign, and are able to welcome back our South American stars to the squad. Danilo, Alex Sandro, Juan Cuadrado, Rodrigo Bentancur and Paulo Dybala are all available after their World Cup qualifying...
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy