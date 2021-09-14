Rangers' A.J. Alexy: Hit hard by Houston

Alexy allowed six runs on four hits, four walks and a hit batsman while striking out three over 3.2 relief innings in Monday's 15-1 loss to the Astros. Alexy made two encouraging starts for the Rangers, throwing 11 scoreless innings, before manager Chris Woodward opted to piggyback him for his third outing behind starter Spencer Howard. Alexy discussed the changes in preparation needed to come out of the bullpen with Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News. "It's always different when you are coming out of the bullpen," the right-hander said. "Deciphering when to start getting really ready is always a little different out there." He had pitched in a similar role six times in the minors, but that was after a definite one-inning limit for the game opener. On Monday, Howard was on a 50-pitch limit, but there was no telling how long he would last.