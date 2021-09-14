CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Rangers' A.J. Alexy: Hit hard by Houston

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Alexy allowed six runs on four hits, four walks and a hit batsman while striking out three over 3.2 relief innings in Monday's 15-1 loss to the Astros. Alexy made two encouraging starts for the Rangers, throwing 11 scoreless innings, before manager Chris Woodward opted to piggyback him for his third outing behind starter Spencer Howard. Alexy discussed the changes in preparation needed to come out of the bullpen with Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News. "It's always different when you are coming out of the bullpen," the right-hander said. "Deciphering when to start getting really ready is always a little different out there." He had pitched in a similar role six times in the minors, but that was after a definite one-inning limit for the game opener. On Monday, Howard was on a 50-pitch limit, but there was no telling how long he would last.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
InsideTheRangers

Texas Rangers Trade Payoff: What's A.J. Alexy's Future?

Whether you’re at the end of your coffee, your day, your week or even your rope, welcome to Whitt’s End 9.10.21, where we dig into a "classic loss'' in the NFL opener, and a hoped-for "win'' in a Texas Rangers kid ... *Better late than never, the Texas Rangers may...
NFL
Dallas News

A.J. Alexy gets roughed up in relief as Astros clobber Rangers

ARLINGTON — Good news: A.J. Alexy’s streak of scoreless innings as a starter is over. Bad news: He didn’t start on Monday. The Rangers piggy-backed Spencer Howard and Alexy on Monday, electing to start Howard, who has been on a limited pitch count since arriving from Philadelphia. Alexy entered in relief in the third inning of a 15-1 loss to Houston that had, for all intents and purposes, already been decided. By the time he got in the game, the Rangers were already trailing 7-0.
MLB
FanSided

Cubs: 3 players the organization ruined in 2021

The Chicago Cubs’ 2021 season has been full of letdowns, but some have been worse than others. What started as the last run for the 2016 World Series core, ended in trade deadline chaos and another playoff-less season for the Chicago Cubs. Fans on Chicago’s North side expect better, and Wrigleyville will remain silent for the third straight postseason.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Woodward
Person
Spencer Howard
Golf Digest

Former Cubs pitcher takes off his shirt, throws rosin bag at umpire, has all-time KBO meltdown

We’ve seen some amusing bust-ups and dust-ups relating to the MLB’s new foreign substance checks this season. Max Scherzer and Sergio Romo threatened to get naked. Lance Lynn threw his belt at an umpire. Nothing on the level of George Brett popping his top after getting tossed for pine tar, but still pretty fun. None of those, uh, let’s call them enthusiastic exchanges, however, can compare to the tantrum former Cubs lefty Mike Montgomery threw in the KBO on Friday, bull rushing an umpire and beaning him with a rosin bag before ripping his shirt off and storming from the premises. Behold the insanity ...
MLB
NBC Chicago

Kyle Schwarber Says Cubs Release ‘One of Better Things' for Career

Playoff-minded Schwarber: Non-tender ‘better’ for career originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyle Schwarber, the first homegrown core player kicked to the curb by the Cubs during their nine-month roster purge, watched Kris Bryant’s Wrigley Field homecoming Friday from the other side of town. Among other things, he wondered whether...
MLB
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Kicker Following Week 2

Prior to the Cowboys’ Week 2 win, they had yet to finalize their kicker position. Then, Greg Zuerlein went out and nailed a game-winning 56-yard field goal to beat the Chargers. Competition closed. The Cowboys released kicker Lirim Hajrullahu on Tuesday. He had been on the practice squad just in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Astros#Dallas
Houston Chronicle

Astros' Dusty Baker: 'I've never seen anybody like' Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani is rewriting history books and redefining traditional limits placed on ballplayers. He does it all with a reverence and respect that’s won the admiration of Astros manager Dusty Baker, who acknowledged it’s “tough not to like” the 27-year-old Japanese superstar. “He’s tough not to like because anybody that...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: 2 off-the-wall and 1 likely Willson Contreras trade destinations

The Chicago Cubs are at a fork in the road. After a near-total dismantling of the team at the trade deadline, fans were left with a copious amount of questions and pretty much nothing but speculation regarding the future of the team. Though Jed Hoyer had said “Big money spending will be back soon enough“, we also learned the front office wasn’t even being regarding efforts they made in extending the core, particularly Kris Bryant, who openly stated the two sides hadn’t had contract talks since early 2017.
MLB
NBC Sports

Sirianni addresses ‘unacceptable’ penalty from Barnett

Nick Sirianni has talked a lot about clean slates since his arrival in Philly. It took Derek Barnett two games to spoil his. The former first-round pick with a history of committing boneheaded penalties picked up another one in the fourth quarter of the Eagles’ 17-11 loss to the 49ers on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
FanSided

Seattle Mariners 2021 Wild Card Chase Breakdown, Pt. 1

As of this morning, the Seattle Mariners find themselves heading home after a six-game road trip that saw them sweep the Arizona Diamondbacks before dropping a tough series to the Houston Astros. Winning 4 of 6 in this stretch was probably the realistic expectation for this group, but losing the...
MLB
FanSided

Yankees: 3 dream manager candidates after Aaron Boone gets fired

The New York Yankees cannot move forward with manager Aaron Boone, whose contract expires following the 2021 season. All offseason long, we pondered why he hadn’t been extended after a largely-successful three-year tenure with 2019 standing as the crown jewel of muddling through tough waters to succeed, regardless of personnel.
MLB
WGN News

Patrick Wisdom breaks the Cubs’ rookie home run record

MILWAUKEE – One of the bright spots of a Cubs’ season that has mostly been spent out of contention is the discovery of a player who could be a part of their future plans. Thirty-year-old rookie Patrick Wisdom has emerged as one of the team’s best power hitters this year, showing power as he finally […]
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy