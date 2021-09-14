CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Erie, PA

Erie Downtown Development Corporation Names Retailers for 5th & State Historic Buildings

erienewsnow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Erie Downtown Development Corporation (EDDC) has named the five retailers who be coming to the historic properties located at the northeast corner of 5th and State St. Erie Apparel: This local company puts the “814” on the map with its unique and custom-made apparel. The store has developed a cult following among Erie enthusiasts and become the go-to location for Erie-themed gifts. The company’s downtown location will be its first store within the City of Erie limits.

www.erienewsnow.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

French envoy to return to U.S. after fence-mending Biden-Macron call

PARIS/WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. and French presidents moved to mend ties on Wednesday, with France agreeing to send its ambassador back to Washington and the White House acknowledging it erred in brokering a deal for Australia to buy U.S. instead of French submarines without consulting Paris. In...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Erie, PA
Erie, PA
Business
CNN

Willie Garson, 'Sex and the City' actor, dead at 57

(CNN) — Actor Willie Garson, known for his role on the "Sex and the City" series and films, has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. He was 57. "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," his son wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you."
CELEBRITIES
The Hill

DOJ sues to block JetBlue-American Airlines partnership

The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit to block an alliance between American Airlines and JetBlue, criticizing it as a “de facto merger” that reduces competition. The antitrust lawsuit seeks to undo the airlines’ partnership to share flights at New York and Boston airports and allow customers to book...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Fashion#Eddc#State#Glass Growers Gallery#Primo Tailoring
The Associated Press

Fed: On track to slow support for economy later this year

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled Wednesday that the Fed plans to announce as early as November that it will start withdrawing the extraordinary support it unleashed after the coronavirus paralyzed the economy 18 months ago. Powell said that if the job market maintained its steady improvement,...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy