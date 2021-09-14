Morgan Stanley Sees 12% Upside In Microsoft - Read Why

Toward the end of trading Wednesday, the Dow traded up 1.28% to 34,353.01 while the NASDAQ rose 1.07% to 14,904.89. The S&P also rose, gaining 1.15% to 4,404.34. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 42,413,620 cases with around 678,500 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 33,531,490 cases and 445,760 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,247,090 COVID-19 cases with 591,440 deaths. In total, there were at least 229,573,930 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,709,420 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

