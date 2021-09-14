CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A decade after a Modesto family was killed inside its business, jury reaches verdict

Cover picture for the articleMore than a decade after a couple and their adult daughter were gunned down inside their Yosemite Boulevard business, a jury has returned a verdict in the case. On the afternoon of Jan. 25, 2011, Vanh and Phouvieng Thammavongsa and their daughter, Nanci Thammavongsa, were each shot in the head at V and V Oriental Market, a store the couple had operated for 15 years. Vanh died at the scene and Phouvieng and her daughter died not long after at hospitals.

