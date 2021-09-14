Amazon plans to hire more than 11,000 in DFW with opportunities for sign-on bonuses for some posts

September 16, 2021 - E-commerce giant Amazon.com announced earlier this week that it plans to hire 8,000 workers across the state. Roughly 100 roles are expected to be filled in Tampa Bay. The jobs pay an average starting wage of more than $18 per hour. CareerSource Tampa Bay will be hosting three in-person hiring events for Amazon. The job openings are located at Amazon’s new fulfillment center located in Temple Terrace and other locations in Tampa Bay. Information on the hiring events can be found here.

