Dallas, TX

Amazon plans to hire more than 11,000 in DFW with opportunities for sign-on bonuses for some posts

Dallas Business Journal
 8 days ago
The company is investing as demand for e-commerce surges in region. DFW is getting the most new additions in Texas.

businessjournaldaily.com

Hollywood Gaming Looks to Hire 100, Offers $750 Signing Bonus

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course has launched a new program offering a sign-on and retention bonus of up to $750. The bonus is applicable to all available jobs at the Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley location. Per retention stipulations, employees must stay with the company for a specified amount of time to earn the bonus. Those details are provided when candidates apply for positions.
AUSTINTOWN, OH
Texas State
Texas Business
Dallas, TX
WYTV.com

Casino launches sign-on and retention bonus for new hires

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course announced a new, $750 sign-on and retention bonus program geared to attract job seekers. The company hopes to fill over 100 full-time and part-time positions. On average, the jobs pay up to $20 per hour depending on the position. Typically,...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
Yakima Herald Republic

Amazon plans Tri-Cities hiring spree. Are there enough workers?

Amazon’s announcement about setting up shop in the Tri-Cities and hiring 1,500 next year already has local businesses leaders brainstorming where to find those workers. Last week, the world’s largest online retailer announced it will build a huge distribution center in east Pasco. It’s two Pasco warehouses will each have...
PASCO, WA
stpetecatalyst.com

Amazon plans to hire 8,000 workers across Florida

September 16, 2021 - E-commerce giant Amazon.com announced earlier this week that it plans to hire 8,000 workers across the state. Roughly 100 roles are expected to be filled in Tampa Bay. The jobs pay an average starting wage of more than $18 per hour. CareerSource Tampa Bay will be hosting three in-person hiring events for Amazon. The job openings are located at Amazon’s new fulfillment center located in Temple Terrace and other locations in Tampa Bay. Information on the hiring events can be found here.
FLORIDA STATE
CNN

Amazon will hire 125,000 workers, dangling $3,000 bonuses for some jobs

New York (CNN Business) — Amazon plans to hire 125,000 permanent warehouse and logistics workers in the United States ahead of the holiday shopping stretch, pledging higher wages, new benefits and sign-on bonuses for some of the jobs to draw staff in a tight labor market. Amazon (AMZN) said Tuesday...
BUSINESS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Looking for a Job? Amazon is Hiring Thousands in DFW

Of the 125,000 operations jobs, over 17,000 will be in Texas with over 11,000 in DFW alone. In 2021, Amazon opened over 250 new fulfillment centers, sortation centers, regional air hubs, and delivery stations in the U.S. Amazon was recently named by LinkedIn as the No. 1 company where Americans...
DALLAS, TX
Asheboro Courier-Tribune

Amazon announces plans to hire 125,000 employees across America

Amazon announced Tuesday that it is in the process of hiring 125,000 employees across the United States for part-time and full-time jobs in logistics, which is in addition to 40,000 jobs announced earlier this month. The newly added roles in fulfillment and transportation would have an average wage of of...
BUSINESS
Magic 1470AM

Amazon Ups Hourly Pay To $18 With Plans To Hire 125,000 New Workers

Amazon is putting its money where its mouth is, and upping the hourly pay rate to $18. This news comes on the foothill of the retail giant announcing Tuesday it is gearing up to hire an additional 125,000 new workers across the country. That's not the only area of companywide improvements being made says, Neil Saunders, a Retail Managing Director who works for the firm, Global Data.
BUSINESS
cheddar.com

Amazon to Hire More Than 40,000 Workers During It's Career Day Event

Amazon is hosting its Amazon Career Day virtual event. The interactive experience is for all job seekers, regardless of your level of experience or background and is free for anyone to attend. amazon is looking to fill more than 40,000 corporate and tech level jobs and thousands of warehouse roles. Ardine Williams, vice president of workforce development at Amazon joined us to preview the event.
ECONOMY
fortworthbusiness.com

Amazon looking for 11,000 workers in DFW area

Amazon wants to hire 125,000 delivery and warehouse workers and said Sept. 14 that it is paying new hires an average of $18 an hour in a tight job market as more people shop online. Of those jobs, over 17,000 will be in Texas with over 11,000 in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
FORT WORTH, TX
newjerseynewsnetwork.com

Amazon Plans to Hire 8,700 New Fulfillment and Transportation Jobs

Retail giant, Amazon is kicking off a hiring campaign, as they plan to fill more than 8,700 new fulfillment and transportation jobs at its facilities across New Jersey. The positions pay $18 to $22.50 an hour, with health, vision, and dental benefits from the first day on the job for full-time employees.
RETAIL
WSMV

Amazon plans to hire 6,600 additional employees across TN

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Amazon has announced they plan to hire an additional 6,600 employees for fulfillment and transportation across the state of Tennessee. "Over 6,600 are available here in Tennessee, with 3,000 available in the greater Nashville area," said Amazon Director of Talent Acquisitions, Luli Chaluleu. The company will be...
TENNESSEE STATE
Dallas Business Journal

Dallas, TX
The Dallas Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

