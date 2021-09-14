Kan. group draws scrutiny as it plans events to end school mask rules

The fourth airshow at the Great Bend Municipal Airport is in the books, as Great Bend Airfest wrapped up Sunday, Sept. 19. Great Bend Community Coordinator Christina Hayes reported to the city council Monday night of the success the show had with a local and regional interest. Hayes reported there were just over 9,000 spectators at the airport for the three-day event. Although she was hoping for closer to 15,000, Hayes was pleased with the amount of help that was provided and the compliments received.

GREAT BEND, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO