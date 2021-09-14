Rome Man Captured After Illegally Dumping Gun and Drugs
David Lee Chittom, 34 of Rome, was booked into the Floyd County Jail this week after he was spotted unlawfully dumping on Freeman Ferry Road and then fled on foot. Reports said that upon searching, officers recovered a bag of suspected marijuana, a bag of methamphetamine, a sawed-off 12 gauge shotgun (which had been reported stolen), a Taurus .9mm handgun, heroin ammunition and digital scales. The incident occurred back on July 7 of this year.coosavalleynews.com
Comments / 0