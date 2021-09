Twitter just can’t seem to get its own verification process right, the company hopes the third time will be the charm. Twitter first relaunched its verification process back in May much to the excitement of those who have been trying to get that highly-coveted blue check next to their Twitter handles. The social media company claimed that it had been working on the process for months and ushered in a new policy that provided more clarity to the process based on feedback the company received from users. Well, Twitter’s verification process still was still a mess and once again was put on hold but has since been relaunched once again.

