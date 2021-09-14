Youtubers Life 2 Hopes To Rack Up The Likes With An October Release

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleEarlier in the year we shared the announcement of Youtubers Life 2, which either has an unannounced deal with Google to use the YouTube brand or gets away with it courtesy of a non-capitalised 'T'. Either way, the original shifted well over a million copies, showing there's an appetite for the concept of an influencer-sim. The new entry looks like a step-up in terms of scope, and we'll be able to see for ourselves when it launches on 19th October; it'll be priced at $39.99/£34.99.

