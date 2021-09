On Tuesday, the Saline County sheriff's office first reported finding a body near the intersection of S. Halstead Road and W. McReynolds Road. In a news release Tuesday, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan noted that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s Crime Scene Response Team had been called in. On Wednesday, Soldan said that the case was being investigated as a homicide.

SALINE COUNTY, KS ・ 5 HOURS AGO