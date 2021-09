Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. As vice president of design at GlaxoSmithKline, Andrew Barraclough oversees the company’s top 35 brands in consumer healthcare. He’s a trained designer, has 30 years of industry experience, and is quick to point out just how difficult it is to talk about design. “Good design is invisible,” he says. “Bad design is glaringly obvious. Take Netflix. It’s beautiful to use. But, if I asked you to explain to me why, it is hard to do. It is the little things Netflix does to make it so seamless. The best design is invisible, so how do you prove the ROI of design?”

