Iowa Forgotten History: He Lasted Only 16 Days as Iowa Governor

A Dubuque Democrat is considering a run to be Iowa’s governor. State Senator Pam Jochum says she’s been encouraged by several people recently to try and win the seat. She began her political career getting elected to the Iowa House in 1994. Jochum later moved to her current Senate seat in 2009. She also served as president of the Iowa State Senate from 2013 to 2017. Although no official word has been released yet, if Jochum does throw her hat in the ring, she would be the 5th Democrat to enter the race for the governor’s office.

IOWA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO