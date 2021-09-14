Waze users, drive your cares away with new Fraggle Rock theme. Here's how to turn it on

There are many who knew late puppet pioneer Jim Henson who say that he would undoubtedly have embraced the leaps in modern technology in movie making and would have incorporated them into his projects where appropriate if it were not for his untimely death back in 1990. While his characters and methods are still very much apparent in the industry now, one of his beloved Fraggles is branching out in a new way that proves just how popular his puppet creations were. The next time take a car ride and use Waze, you can have your journey co-piloted by hyperactive Red Fraggle in their latest voice update.

