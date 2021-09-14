CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

US Dollar Drops, Gold Bounce Back on US CPI Dip

By Justin McQueen
DailyFx
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDATA RECAP: The headline rate rose 0.3% on the month below expectations of 0.4%, which saw the yearly rate print at 5.3%, matching estimates. The core reading rose 0.1% vs 0.3% expected, while the yearly rate also fell short of expectations at 4% vs 4.2%. Transitory factors that have been a focal point for much of the increase have begun to roll over as used cars saw a slight decrease of 1.5%, marking the biggest monthly drop since November 2016. Elsewhere, stick components such as shelter costs rose a marginal 0.2%. As such, this reinforces the Federal Reserves outlook that the inflation spike is expected to be transitory. Alongside this, with ISM Mfg. and Non-Mfg prices paid (Figure 1.) heading lower, risks to inflation is tilted to the downside.

www.dailyfx.com

Comments / 0

Related
DailyFx

Dow Jones Falls, Nasdaq 100 Gains Ahead of the Fed. Nikkei 225 Eyeing the BoJ

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Nikkei 225, FOMC, BoJ, Technical Analysis – Asia Pacific Indices Briefing. Dow Jones fell as Nasdaq 100 gained after choppy session as volatility cooled. Nikkei 225 eyes the Bank of Japan, but could remain vulnerable to external risks. Sentiment may remain constrained until the FOMC monetary...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Us Dollar#Core Inflation#Usd#Federal Reserves#Ism Mfg#Non Mfg
DailyFx

Gold Price Forecast: Chasing Former Support Ahead of Fed - Levels for XAU/USD

Gold prices are plodding along below symmetrical triangle support, with momentum indicators starting to point lower. Only by clearing 1785 in the coming days would traders have a substantive reason to look long gold prices; otherwise, selling the rally may be the modus operandi henceforth. According to the IG Client...
MARKETS
DailyFx

Gold, Copper Forecast: XAU Eyes FOMC, Evergrande News Sends Copper Flying

Gold, XAU, Fed, FOMC, China, Risk Trends – Talking Points. Gold prices remain resilient after China’s Evergrande announces payment. XAU/USD prepares for a Federal Reserve rate decision on Wednesday. Copper shoots over 2% higher after PBOC shores up liquidity in economy. Gold is on track to break a two-week losing...
MARKETS
MarketRealist

Here Are the U.S. Stocks To Avoid if Evergrande Collapses

The Hong Kong-listed shares of Chinese property developer Evergrande collapsed yet again on Sep. 20. The company is having trouble servicing its $300 billion debt burden. Many U.S. investors are wondering what Evergrande's collapse would mean for U.S. stock markets, especially the steel sector. Article continues below advertisement. This isn't...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
DailyFx

AUD/USD, NZD/USD Soar on Evergrande Debt Deal, PBOC Liquidity Injections

Australian Dollar, New Zealand Dollar, China, Evergrande, PBOC – Talking Points. China’s Evergrande Group negotiates bond payments. AUD/USD, NZD/USD rise as traders shift to risk-on, Chinese stocks rise. PBOC steps up liquidity injections, further bolstering sentiment. Traders are eyeing the FOMC rate decision in the coming hours. The risk-sensitive Australian...
MARKETS
The Independent

US markets suffer sharpest drop since mid-May in losses sparked by China refusal to bail out indebted property developer

Wall Street has suffered its sharpest drop since May as the S&P 500 fell 1.7 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 614 points, or 1.8 per cent. The tech-focused Nasdaq also fell 2.2 per cent in a wild day of trading sparked by a number of emerging risks, including the prospect that one of China’s largest property developers may default on hundreds of billions of dollars of debt.
STOCKS
DailyFx

FOMC Event Risk: How Will the Market React?

Despite some overnight excitement with the latest actions in China regarding Evergrande. FX markets have been stuck in the usual pre-FOMC lull during the London session. As the time nears for the eventual Fed taper, market participants will be keeping a close eye on whether any explicit details are mentioned in tonight’s statement, while focus will also be on the latest dot plot projections.
MARKETS
DailyFx

EUR/USD Price Remains Pointed Lower on Divergent Monetary Policy

The Fed is likely to highlight monetary policy differences. Retail building long positions over the week. Keep up to date with all market-moving data releases and events by using the DailyFX Calendar. A small trading range for EUR/USD so far today with traders sitting on their hands ahead of the...
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

USD/JPY Rebounds Ahead of FOMC, BOJ Unchanged with Bleak Outlook

Another week has passed keeping an eye on the USD/JPY trade and the pair is exactly where it was this time last week. The corrective pullback still seems to be in play but the drop below 109.00 has been in the works for too long now, which is a sign of concern for bears.
CURRENCIES
The Trussville Tribune

FINANCE: Significant Risk Headwinds Ahead

By David Guttery, Sponsored Content  I believe that we are at a point of inflection where risks of various types, are weighing on the market as we remain relatively near all-time record high levels.  Broadly, I would suggest that the three main areas of risk that are of concern today include geopolitical risk, economic risk, […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
MarketWatch

Dow rises over 400 points, adding to rally as Federal Reserve says reducing asset purchases 'may soon be warranted'

The Dow industrials and the broader market held onto early sharp gains on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged, as expected, and indicated that tapering of asset purchases "may soon be warranted," without providing specific details on timing and pace. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 449 points higher, or 1.3%, at 34,359, the S&P 500 index traded 1.2% up at 4,405, while the Nasdaq Composit Index advanced 1% at 14,895. The Fed decision will be followed by a news conference with Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The Fed has been buying $80 billion worth of Treasurys and $40 billion worth of mortgage-backed securities each month since last summer to keep long-term interest rates low and spur demand. Since the summer, the Fed has been talking about slowing down the purchases. The central bank has been guarded, worried there could be a repeat of the "taper tantrum" that roiled global financial markets in 2013. The formal announcement could come at the November 2-3 meeting or December 14-15, economists said.
STOCKS
AFP

Global stocks sink on Evergrande contagion fears

World stocks sank Monday as trading floors were gripped by contagion fears from the expected collapse of debt-plagued Chinese property giant Evergrande, while spiking energy costs and the standoff over the US borrowing limit also put investors on red alert. "Does a Chinese property collapse and energy crisis collide with expectations for a Fed rate hike next year and biting inflationary pressures?"
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy