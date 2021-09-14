CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Calvert Hospice Board Of Directors Appoints Executive Director

By Calvert Hospice
Bay Net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert Hospice Board of Directors is pleased to announce Sarah Simmons, MSN, CHPN, RN as the new Executive Director for Calvert Hospice. Sarah has served as the Interim Executive Director since April and accepted a permanent position with Calvert Hospice on September 1. “I’ve been privileged to work alongside our exceptional team for many years,” Sarah stated, “and I am so grateful to be able to continue to serve Calvert Hospice, and our community, in this role.”

www.thebaynet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside Indiana Business

The Barker Mansion Appoints Director

The Barker Welfare Foundation has appointed Kim Olesker director of museum operations at The Barker Mansion in Michigan City. She previously served as president and chief executive officer for United Way of Porter County. Olesker holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Nebraska.and an MBA in nonprofit business administration.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Bay Net

Calvert Hospice Receives $8,500 Donation From 18th Annual Michael D. Schrodel Golf Classic

Amanda Peterson, Communications & Volunteer Manager for Calvert Hospice; Carmen Schrodel; Sarah Simmons, Executive Director for Calvert Hospice; Teresa Schrodel. PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert Hospice received a generous donation of $8,500 from the 18th annual Michael D. Schrodel Golf Classic held on July 23. The golf tournament benefits Calvert Hospice and a scholarship at Frostburg State University in Michael’s name. Carmen Schrodel has been organizing the event since 2018. She is proud that this event serves as a way to bring people together who loved her dad. This year’s event was very successful, boasting 22 teams and approximately 50 sponsors, a putting contest, a hole in one contest, multiple silent auction items, and a double-your-money hole contest. This year’s event was held at Breton Bay Golf & Country Club in Leonardtown and will be held there again in 2022. Follow the Michael D. Schrodel Golf Classic on Facebook or visit their website https://MDSGolfClassic.com to stay updated with registration info for 2022!
LEONARDTOWN, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msn#Chpn#Rn#Clinical Operations#House#St Mary#College Of Maryland#Nhpco Quality Connections#Covid
pvamu.edu

PVAMU appoints Andrea Sankey as Senior Executive Director of Public Affairs

I am pleased to inform you that Andrea Sankey, former Director of Development and Outreach at Julia C. Hester House, a Fifth Ward Community Center, has now joined the President’s Office staff in the role of Senior Executive Director of Public Affairs and External Relations. In that role, Ms. Sankey will work closely with me to elevate further the University’s visibility and stature by:
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
lehman.edu

Lehman College Associate Provost Appointed to NAPE Education Foundation Board of Directors

Victor Brown, Lehman College associate provost for Academic Programs and Educational Effectiveness, has been appointed to the board of the National Alliance for Partnerships in Equity (NAPE) Education Foundation. A consortium of government agencies, corporations, organizations, and educational institutions, NAPE strives to advance equity and diversity in classrooms and workplaces,...
BRONX, NY
MyChesCo

NEXGEL Announces Appointment of Miranda Toledano to Board of Directors

LANGHORNE, PA — NEXGEL, Inc. announced that the Company recently appointed Miranda Toledano to its Board of Directors. Ms. Toledano brings over 20 years of biotech, principal investment and capital markets experience to NEXGEL. Since its founding in 2018, Ms. Toledano served as Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Board member at TRIGR Therapeutics, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology biotech company, recently acquired by Compass Therapeutics.
BUSINESS
Bay Net

Calvert County Earns National Accreditation In Parks And Recreation

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. - The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation has joined the ranks of elite parks and recreation agencies across the country by earning accreditation through the Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies (CAPRA) and the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA). CAPRA accreditation is...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
martechseries.com

33Across Appoints Ad Tech Veteran Matt Gillis to Board of Directors

33Across, the first programmatic publisher platform to solve for addressability integrated across 800,000 publishers, announced that Matt Gillis, a seasoned technology executive who led several of today’s leading publisher technology companies, has joined the company’s Board of Directors. Gillis will help advise the 33Across board and leadership team with the company’s publisher technology growth strategies across display, mobile, app, and connected TV.
BUSINESS
WTOP

Longest-serving member on Montgomery Co. school board dies

Patricia O’Neill, the longest serving member of the Montgomery County, Maryland, Board of Education, died Tuesday. The board’s president, Brenda Wolff, made the announcement Tuesday afternoon. “We have lost an impassioned advocate for children, students and our community,” Wolff said in a statement. “Mrs. O’Neill leaves a legacy of educational...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Director Of Department Of Public Works & Transportation Retiring

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – John Deatrick, Director of the Public Works & Transportation Department, has announced his retirement effective Dec. 31, 2021. In his announcement, Deatrick said, “It has been my privilege to serve the Commissioners and citizens of St. Mary’s County for the last four years. This county is a delightful place to work and live, and I am thankful for my time leading one of the most vibrant departments in St. Mary’s County Government.”
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Redistricting Proposal Potentially Weakens St. Mary’s, Gives Ground To Calvert

HOLLYWOOD, Md. -- As the redistricting of congressional, state and local legislative districts begins, the Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commissions will host a meeting for public input today for their proposal, which many are saying substantially weakens St. Mary’s County. For those who do not know, redistricting happens every 10 years...
HOLLYWOOD, MD
Bay Net

Calvert Library Kicks Off One Maryland One Book

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. - Calvert Library has already begun hosting book discussions of this year’s statewide read, The Book of Delights: Essays by Ross Gay. The Book of Delights is a collection of lyrical essays. Gay wrote one essay per day over a tumultuous year and took the time to find “delights” in his everyday life. The essays range in topic from the beauties in nature to what it is to be a black man in America. Readers can look to Gay’s collection as a guide to finding their own daily “delights.”
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy