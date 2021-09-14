Calvert Hospice Board Of Directors Appoints Executive Director

Amanda Peterson, Communications & Volunteer Manager for Calvert Hospice; Carmen Schrodel; Sarah Simmons, Executive Director for Calvert Hospice; Teresa Schrodel. PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert Hospice received a generous donation of $8,500 from the 18th annual Michael D. Schrodel Golf Classic held on July 23. The golf tournament benefits Calvert Hospice and a scholarship at Frostburg State University in Michael’s name. Carmen Schrodel has been organizing the event since 2018. She is proud that this event serves as a way to bring people together who loved her dad. This year’s event was very successful, boasting 22 teams and approximately 50 sponsors, a putting contest, a hole in one contest, multiple silent auction items, and a double-your-money hole contest. This year’s event was held at Breton Bay Golf & Country Club in Leonardtown and will be held there again in 2022. Follow the Michael D. Schrodel Golf Classic on Facebook or visit their website https://MDSGolfClassic.com to stay updated with registration info for 2022!

