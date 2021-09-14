Calvert Hospice Board Of Directors Appoints Executive Director
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert Hospice Board of Directors is pleased to announce Sarah Simmons, MSN, CHPN, RN as the new Executive Director for Calvert Hospice. Sarah has served as the Interim Executive Director since April and accepted a permanent position with Calvert Hospice on September 1. "I've been privileged to work alongside our exceptional team for many years," Sarah stated, "and I am so grateful to be able to continue to serve Calvert Hospice, and our community, in this role."
