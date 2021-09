The Minnesota Vikings lost another tough game for the second consecutive week: this time, at the hands of the Arizona Cardinals. The game was entertaining throughout with both quarterbacks trying to outduel each other. Cardinals’ Kyler Murray threw for 400 yards with three touchdowns, but two interceptions. On the Vikings side, Kirk Cousins had a great game finishing with 244 yards and three touchdowns, including a well-managed final drive to put Minnesota in position to win it. It all came down to the leg of Vikings kicker, Greg Joseph, who pushed it wide right. Before that, he was perfect in the game with a 52-yard make.

