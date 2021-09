Sawyer Brown is coming to the RiverPark Center in Owensboro on Saturday night and there are some really great seats still available. Step That Step and get yours today!. Have you ever seen Sawyer Brown in concert? If not, you're missing out. Do you remember when they competed in the talent competition, Star Search in 1983? Not only competed but won it all! The band has come a long way since then. According to Wikipedia, Sawyer Brown has released twenty studio albums and has charted over fifty times on the Hot Country Songs charts which is incredible. The band continues to put out new music and they tour all over the country. I've seen them a couple of times in the past and they put on one heck of a great show. You won't be disappointed!

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO