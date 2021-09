“We must give others the dignity of their own path.”. As the Delta variant surges, few words can underscore what we as a physician community are grappling with. We struggle to make sense of humanity around us. As physicians, we trust and believe science. We understand the data. For us, the answer seems simple and obvious: just get vaccinated! Yet, we are dealing with a population unwilling to believe what we are saying, or even to listen. As a result, our health care system is on the brink of buckling under the weight of yet a fourth wave of COVID-19 patients.

