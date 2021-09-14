CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

Kan. group draws scrutiny as it plans events to end school mask rules

Salina Post
Salina Post
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mask Choice 4 Kids, a Facebook group advocating for students and parents to have a choice on whether to wear masks at school, is planning several events, including a rally at Monday's Blue Valley school board meeting. Some of the group's signs began appearing in Johnson County earlier this month, though many were quickly taken down because they violated cities' codes for signage on public property. Photo via Ian Shea-Cahir Twitter.

salinapost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Salina Post

Here's a glimmer of hope the delta surge in Kansas is slowing

When the delta variant arrived this summer, COVID-19 hospitalizations in Kansas skyrocketed. In just a few short months, hospitals went from serving about 100 coronavirus inpatients a day to treating 800 at a time. But, a month ago, hospitalizations leveled off and finally started sliding slightly downward. The state remains...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Fly Kansas Air Tour making stop in Salina, area towns

The Fly Kansas Air Tour takes to the skies later this week and will have several area stops, including the Salina Regional Airport. According to information from the Kansas Commission on Aerospace Education (KCAE), the 2021 tour is scheduled for Thursday through Saturday. The tour will begin at the Wellington Municipal Airport from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Thursday. Other stops include the following.
SALINA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Johnson County, KS
Education
City
Wichita, KS
Johnson County, KS
Society
City
Roeland Park, KS
Local
Kansas Health
Overland Park, KS
Education
Overland Park, KS
Society
County
Johnson County, KS
Johnson County, KS
Health
State
Colorado State
Local
Kansas Society
Overland Park, KS
Health
City
Overland Park, KS
Local
Kansas Education
City
Kansas City, KS
Salina Post

Remains of revered Kansas priest returned to family

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The remains of a Kansas priest who is being considered for sainthood were returned to his family, 70 years after he died in a North Korean prisoner of war camp. During a ceremony Tuesday in Hawaii, U.S. Defense officials gave the remains of Rev. Emil Kapaun to his family and officials with the Catholic Diocese of Wichita.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Strecker among governor's latest appointments

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly on Monday announced appointments to the following state boards and commissions. Coordinating Council on Early Childhood Developmental Services. The purpose of the Council is to solicit information and opinions from concerned agencies, groups, and individuals on proposed policies and recommendations for the delivery of health, education, and social services for young children from birth through age five with - or at risk of - disabling conditions and for their families.
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

KDHE: Kansas tops 400,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19

TOPEKA— The number of confirmed coronavirus cases* (see below) in Kansas increased by 2,562 to a total of 401,931 the state health department reported Wednesday afternoon. The state reported 3 new COVID-19 deaths for a total of 5919. As of August 1, 2021, in accordance with an updated CDC/CSTE surveillance...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Kan. passed on earlier plan to upgrade unemployment system

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A software company urged Kansas to uprade its computer system for handling claims for unemployment benefits but the state didn’t heed that advice five years before a flood of fraudulent claims across the U.S. during the coronavirus pandemic. Oracle proposed in 2015 that the Kansas Department...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mask#Cdc#High School#School Rules#Signage#Facebook#Krucial Staffing#Kansas City Star#Mask Choice#State#The Shawnee Mission Post#Kcur#Republican#Women S Club
Salina Post

Kansas Lottery recognizes Responsible Gaming Education Week

TOPEKA – Sept. 19-25 marks Responsible Gaming Education Week. The Kansas Lottery, in collaboration with the American Gaming Association, dedicates this week to remind players to gamble responsibly and to educate themselves on responsible gaming practices. For many residents of the United States, gambling remains a hidden addiction. To keep...
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Students injured in shooting outside Wichita school

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police say two students suffered superficial gunshot wounds during a lunchtime shooting outside a Wichita high school. Officers responded Tuesday to 911 calls of a disturbance on a sidewalk about 200 yards from East High School. Police Capt. Kevin Kochenderfer says both students were taken to...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Kan. nurse texted photo after over-drugging dementia patient

LEAVENWORTH (AP)—A Kansas nurse who texted a co-worker a picture of a dementia patient slumped over in a wheelchair and then suggested she was responsible and deserved thanks has pleaded guilty to intentionally administering the wrong medication. Jennifer Lynn Reavis, 37, of Atchison, is free on bond as she awaits...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Pets rescued during 2 alarm Kansas house fire

Manhattan—Authorities are working to determine the cause a house fire in Manhattan. Just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening, fire crews were dispatched to 3341 Effingham Drive for a report of a house on fire, according to assistant Chief Sam Dameron. Upon arrival, crews found a two-story single-family home with heavy...
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
Salina Post

K-State Salina promotes Jones, Shappee

Two staff members at Kansas State University Salina are being promoted as the campus prepares to become a global aerospace leader. With enrollment growing, increased industry demand for training and additional need to support students upskilling their career competencies, a full-time instructional design and faculty support director, Lisa Shappee, and a full-time library director, Katherine Jones, have been appointed.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Kansas courts uphold nation's toughest offender tracking rules

TOPEKA, Kansas — People on criminal registries in Kansas face felony charges for getting a new email address without alerting law enforcement. It’s just one of the ways that criminal registries in Kansas restrict a broad range of people even after they’ve completed probation and parole. The Kansas Supreme Court...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Heartspring student in Wichita struck and killed by truck

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A 19-year-old woman from a Wichita center that provides services for young people with special needs and developmental disabilities has died after being struck by a truck. KSNW-TV reports that the accident happened Saturday. Wichita police say the woman ran from a ditch in front of...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Gamer in deadly Kan. hoax 911 call violated diversion deal

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas gamer whose online dispute with another player sparked a deadly hoax call will have to face a jury after violating the terms of a diversion deal he made with prosecutors. U.S. District Judge Eric Melgren granted on Monday the government’s motion to resume prosecution of Shane Gaskill of Wichita and set a jury trial for Oct. 5.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Group honors officer killed by suspect near Kansas City

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A group of about two dozen people gathered Saturday to pay their respects to the 22-year-old Independence police officer killed in a shooting earlier in the week. The small crowd gathered outside Centerpoint Medical Center as a motorcade escorted Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans's body from the hospital...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Salina Post

KDHE: 2,460 new cases, 51 more COVID deaths

TOPEKA— The number of confirmed coronavirus cases* (see below) in Kansas increased by 2,462 to a total of 399,369, the state health department reported Monday afternoon. The state reported 51 new COVID-19 deaths for a total of 5,916. As of August 1, 2021, in accordance with an updated CDC/CSTE surveillance...
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy