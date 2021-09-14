Kan. group draws scrutiny as it plans events to end school mask rules

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly on Monday announced appointments to the following state boards and commissions. Coordinating Council on Early Childhood Developmental Services. The purpose of the Council is to solicit information and opinions from concerned agencies, groups, and individuals on proposed policies and recommendations for the delivery of health, education, and social services for young children from birth through age five with - or at risk of - disabling conditions and for their families.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 20 HOURS AGO