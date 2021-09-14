School Reports More COVID-19 Cases; 97439 Adds More Cases; Rods and Rhodies Wrap; OHA Weekend Numbers

The Siuslaw School district is reporting that some students at Siuslaw elementary school have tested positive for COVID-19. A letter drafted by school superintendent Andy Grzeskowiak to parents and staff at the school state that any individuals that have come in contact with the students have been notified by the school directly. An additional letter went to parents and staff at Siuslaw Middle School with a report of a single student having tested positive. Grzeskowiak says the school is working closely with Lane County Public Health to respond properly and protect the health of the community. These letters follow a similar letter that went out on September 9th documenting another case in the elementary school.