Matthew Slater on Mut at Night: Mac Jones has ‘gifts’ as a leader

“Not really. Like I always say, I prepare to be the starter. I got a chance to get a lot of reps. Nothing really changes. “. Jones has harped all offseason long about how he prepares as if he’s going to be the starter. His answer has been the same even as Newton seemed likely to get the job from weeks back, up until now that he’s firmly entrenched into the starting role.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO