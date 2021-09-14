ECB: Tweaking policy, but with little impact
The bottom line was that there was a slight tweak. The asset purchases under the APP and the PEPP programme are both to carry on. The APP purchase will continue at €20 bln a month. However, the Governing Council decided that the pace of asset purchases under the PEPP programme could be slightly reduced. The PEPP purchases are now to be conducted at a ‘moderately lower pace’ versus the previous decision of a ‘significantly higher pace’.www.fxstreet.com
