Tuesday Morning names new COO and CFO
Tuesday Morning announced Thursday the appointment of Jennifer Robinson as chief financial officer and Marc Katz as chief operating officer. Robinson has more than 20 years of financial leadership experience. She mostly served as the senior vice president of finance and treasurer at Michaels before joining Tuesday Morning. She has worked at Michaels since 2007 and served in various roles within the company including chief accounting officer and controller. Robinson is a certified public accountant.www.bizjournals.com
