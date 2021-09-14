PHOTOS: Opposing COVID mandate protests clash at Tate

A conglomerate of students, professors and community members gathered in Tate Plaza on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 to advocate for stronger policies to fight the spread of COVID-19 at the University of Georgia, calling for both an indoor mask mandate on campus as well as a vaccine mandate or regular testing for those who are not vaccinated. Similar protests took place across the state of Georgia as institutions that fall under the jurisdiction of the University System of Georgia (USG) called for harsher guidelines. The UGA specific protest was organized in partnership with the UGA chapter of the United Campus Workers of Georgia, the American Association of University Professors (AAUP) and Mask On USG and will protest every other day of this school week until Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 at varying times and locations around the center of campus. In addition, protesters fighting against the call for a mask and vaccine mandate also gathered in the area during the same time frame and engaged with students and other protesters on their point of view while passing out flyers with information.