Impactful guard defenders don’t just fall off of trees, yet there are growing murmurs from San Antonio Spurs fans and critics that the team’s starting backcourt should be split up. But why give up on a tandem that hasn’t even been given a chance to show what it can do? With an emerging core of young talent on the verge of their first season leading the team, it would be a mistake to move off of Dejounte Murray or Derrick White before seeing them together this upcoming season.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO