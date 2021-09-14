CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Excess Baggage And Dead Weight Lead To An Investigation

By WLRN 91.3 FM
wlrn.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article9pm Tuesday FRANKIE DRAKE MYSTERIES – Crime Drama. Set in 1920s Toronto, FRANKIE DRAKE MYSTERIES follows the all-female agency Drake Private Detectives, led by Frankie Drake and her partner Trudy Clarke. Incorporating a brand of justice that doesn't always follow the law, Frankie and Trudy investigate mysteries and crimes that either the police refuse to take on, or that their clients cannot take to the police at all. Against a backdrop of social change, radical politics and jazz music, the series is immersed in both the real Toronto of the 1920s and the world of mystery and suspense.

www.wlrn.org

Comments / 0

Related
wlrn.org

A Runaway Rebel and All That Jazz

In 1920s Toronto, the city's only female private detectives defy expectations and rebel against conventions to crack the cases the police don't want to touch. Set in 1920s Toronto, FRANKIE DRAKE MYSTERIES follows the all-female agency Drake Private Detectives, led by Frankie Drake and her partner Trudy Clarke. Incorporating a brand of justice that doesn't always follow the law, Frankie and Trudy investigate mysteries and crimes that either the police refuse to take on, or that their clients cannot take to the police at all. Against a backdrop of social change, radical politics and jazz music, the series is immersed in both the real Toronto of the 1920s and the world of mystery and suspense.
ENTERTAINMENT
KXLY

Moses Lake PD investigates deadly shooting

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Moses Lake Police Department is looking for information on who shot a man and left his body near Montlake Park. Officers said a person walking their dog found the body of Brandon Dick, 21, Wednesday near the north side of the park. When investigators got there, they said Dick’s body had a head injury.
MOSES LAKE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dead Weight#Jazz Music#Baggage#Luggage#Toronto#Drake Private Detectives
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
The Independent

Gabby Petito: Police note found on Brian Laundrie’s car after disappearance

The family of Brian Laundrie, who has allegedly been missing for a number of days amid the search for his girlfriend Gabby Petito, have said they found a note on his vehicle from police asking it to be removed.The 23-year-old, who police in North Port, Florida, last week named as person of interest in the disappearance of Ms Petito, 22, was said to have gone missing last Tuesday or Wednesday.An attorney for the Laundrie family reportedly told ABC7 that he told them he was going on a hike in the nearby Carlton Reserve, and failed to return to his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Sacramento

Turlock Police: Serial Rapist Caught In The Act And Arrested

TURLOCK (CBS 13) — Turlock Police said they tracked down and arrested a man accused of assaulting multiple women in Turlock and other areas. Thirty-seven-year-old Joseph Frank Pineda Pimental was taken to the Stanislaus County Jail on September 2. Police said at least two of his attacks involved homeless women and there could be more. Detectives said it was DNA evidence from the most recent known rape that narrowed down their suspect. On June 15, Pineda Pimentel allegedly picked up a homeless woman as she was walking on Geer Road in Turlock. Instead of taking her where she wanted to go, they said...
TURLOCK, CA
Black Enterprise

D.C. Police Officer Shoots and Kills A Black Man Who Was Asleep in Vehicle Footage Reveals

A police officer is under fire for shooting a Black man as he was sleeping in his vehicle based on video footage released to the public from a police officer’s body camera. According to NPR WAMU 88.5, a police officer from D.C. shot 10 rounds into a car that had a Black man who had fallen asleep in a car at a traffic light. The video footage that the police department released reveals the incident that took place last week on Wednesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Body found at Alabama Walmart after Brian Laundrie sighting is not connected, police say

A body found close to a possible sighting of missing “person of interest” Brian Laundrie in Alabama is unconnected to his disappearance, authorities say.Mobile Police Department were called after a dead body was discovered in a dumpster near the Walmart in Tillman’s Corner on Monday.The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office later confirmed to have been the body of a homeless person, and they have ruled out any link to Mr Laundrie.Mobile PD received several calls at the weekend claiming that Mr Laundrie may have been in Tillman’s Corner, southwest of the city, 600 miles (965kms) from his home in North Port Florida.Mr Laundrie has not been seen since leaving his home last Tuesday, telling parents he was going for a hike in a nearby reserve.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fatim Hemraj

The Story of Elizabeth Shoaf 15 Years Later: Teen Held in Underground Bunker Tricks Captor and Rescues Herself

Elizabeth Shoaf, the hero who rescued herself from a real life chamber of horrorsBinged.com. On September 6, 2006, 14-year-old Elizabeth Shoaf got off the school bus and began the short walk to her Lugoff, South Carolina, home when she was suddenly approached by a strange man in a homemade police uniform. He told Elizabeth she was being arrested for a drug charge, placed her in handcuffs, and led the frightened girl away.

Comments / 0

Community Policy