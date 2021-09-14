Excess Baggage And Dead Weight Lead To An Investigation

In 1920s Toronto, the city's only female private detectives defy expectations and rebel against conventions to crack the cases the police don't want to touch. Set in 1920s Toronto, FRANKIE DRAKE MYSTERIES follows the all-female agency Drake Private Detectives, led by Frankie Drake and her partner Trudy Clarke. Incorporating a brand of justice that doesn't always follow the law, Frankie and Trudy investigate mysteries and crimes that either the police refuse to take on, or that their clients cannot take to the police at all. Against a backdrop of social change, radical politics and jazz music, the series is immersed in both the real Toronto of the 1920s and the world of mystery and suspense.

