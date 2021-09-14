CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

Kan. group draws scrutiny as it plans events to end school mask rules

St. Joseph Post
St. Joseph Post
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mask Choice 4 Kids, a Facebook group advocating for students and parents to have a choice on whether to wear masks at school, is planning several events, including a rally at Monday's Blue Valley school board meeting. Some of the group's signs began appearing in Johnson County earlier this month, though many were quickly taken down because they violated cities' codes for signage on public property. Photo via Ian Shea-Cahir Twitter.

stjosephpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
St. Joseph Post

Here's a glimmer of hope the delta surge in Kansas is slowing

When the delta variant arrived this summer, COVID-19 hospitalizations in Kansas skyrocketed. In just a few short months, hospitals went from serving about 100 coronavirus inpatients a day to treating 800 at a time. But, a month ago, hospitalizations leveled off and finally started sliding slightly downward. The state remains...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Legislation proposed by Mo. congresswoman prompts ice cream flavor

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ben & Jerry's latest ice cream flavor is supporting a new approach to policing, a proposal sponsored by Democratic U.S. Rep. Cori Bush of St. Louis. The Vermont-based company on Monday launched the flavor “Change is Brewing." The limited-batch offering features the flavor of cold brew coffee ice cream with swirls of marshmallow and fudge brownies. The company, at a news conference, also announced support for Bush's legislation, the People's Response Act.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Johnson County, KS
Education
City
Wichita, KS
Johnson County, KS
Society
City
Roeland Park, KS
Local
Kansas Health
County
Johnson County, KS
Johnson County, KS
Health
State
Colorado State
Local
Kansas Society
City
Overland Park, KS
Local
Kansas Education
City
Kansas City, KS
St. Joseph Post

Remains of revered Kansas priest returned to family

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The remains of a Kansas priest who is being considered for sainthood were returned to his family, 70 years after he died in a North Korean prisoner of war camp. During a ceremony Tuesday in Hawaii, U.S. Defense officials gave the remains of Rev. Emil Kapaun to his family and officials with the Catholic Diocese of Wichita.
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Kan. passed on earlier plan to upgrade unemployment system

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A software company urged Kansas to uprade its computer system for handling claims for unemployment benefits but the state didn’t heed that advice five years before a flood of fraudulent claims across the U.S. during the coronavirus pandemic. Oracle proposed in 2015 that the Kansas Department...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mask#Cdc#High School#School Rules#Signage#Facebook#Krucial Staffing#Kansas City Star#Mask Choice#State#The Shawnee Mission Post#Kcur#Republican#Women S Club
St. Joseph Post

Pets rescued during 2 alarm Kansas house fire

Manhattan—Authorities are working to determine the cause a house fire in Manhattan. Just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening, fire crews were dispatched to 3341 Effingham Drive for a report of a house on fire, according to assistant Chief Sam Dameron. Upon arrival, crews found a two-story single-family home with heavy...
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
St. Joseph Post

COVID has killed about as many Americans as the 1918-19 flu

COVID-19 has now killed about as many Americans as the 1918-19 Spanish flu pandemic did — approximately 675,000. The U.S. population a century ago was just one-third of what it is today, meaning the flu cut a much bigger, more lethal swath through the country. But the COVID-19 crisis is by any measure a colossal tragedy in its own right, especially given the incredible advances in scientific knowledge since then and the failure to take maximum advantage of the vaccines available this time.
PUBLIC HEALTH
St. Joseph Post

Gamer in deadly Kan. hoax 911 call violated diversion deal

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas gamer whose online dispute with another player sparked a deadly hoax call will have to face a jury after violating the terms of a diversion deal he made with prosecutors. U.S. District Judge Eric Melgren granted on Monday the government’s motion to resume prosecution of Shane Gaskill of Wichita and set a jury trial for Oct. 5.
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

KDHE: 2,460 new cases, 51 more COVID deaths

TOPEKA— The number of confirmed coronavirus cases* (see below) in Kansas increased by 2,462 to a total of 399,369, the state health department reported Monday afternoon. The state reported 51 new COVID-19 deaths for a total of 5,916. As of August 1, 2021, in accordance with an updated CDC/CSTE surveillance...
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy