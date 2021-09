Most people in the present don’t realize it yet, or they forgot that they knew it, but Matthew Stafford has been a quarterback unlike any other. While there are NFL Playoffs accomplishments left to be added to his Wikipedia page, Stafford’s pre-Detroit Lions resume reads like a mirrored version of a Detroit Lions resume. Prior to being subjected to rules that demand that the best prospect must find a way to make his career work with the worst teams, and before he Matthew Stafford led Georgia to a number one ranking for the first time in 26 years, he was a determined high school quarterback who led Highland Park High School to a 15-0 record and their first championship in 48 years.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO