Zurich University of Applied Sciences purchases VRM Switzerland simulator

verticalmag.com
 8 days ago

Estimated reading time 5 minutes, 4 seconds. Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW) has selected VRM Switzerland as the most suitable company for a research partnership and has purchased a virtual reality helicopter simulator. At the Centre for Aviation, the team for Flight Mechanics and Flight Control Systems uses the simulator for projects in its fields of interest (flight mechanics and flight control system) as well as in human factor and human‐machine‐interface. A motion‐based simulator is required because motion feedback to the pilot is fundamental to achieve the required realism in various flight conditions, such as hover operation close to the ground or upset recovery training in general aviation. In addition, it should take advantage of VR technology.

verticalmag.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
