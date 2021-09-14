Zurich University of Applied Sciences purchases VRM Switzerland simulator

Gain real-life experience and start your career. As a student, who has been in school almost my entire life, I always felt that the knowledge we learn in school is theoretical. That feeling only grew whenever I talked to my friends and colleagues who worked in the industry or had some experiences outside the university. This gap between what we learn in our degrees and what we actually need to succeed and build a career is one of the reasons internships are necessary for any student.

