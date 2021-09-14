Ty Law on GHS makes case for Stephon Gilmore to get paid

When it comes to professional football, NFL star and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is the undisputed GOAT (greatest of all time). If there was any doubt lingering on Tom Brady’s greatness, he squashed it with his play in the 2020 NFL season. Playing in the midst of a deadly pandemic and with a brand new team, Brady was near flawless through the season. Though he spent his first 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, switching teams did not slow Brady down one bit. He played at an MVP level all season long and led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win. At 43-years-old, an age when most pros are retired, Tom Brady earned MVP honors for his performance in the big game. In the Super Bowl, his tenth appearance in the championship game, he threw three touchdown passes. on his way to claiming his seventh world championship.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO