Deputies investigate break-in at sporting goods store in Hudsonville
Ottawa County deputies are investigating a breaking and entering that happened overnight at the Bargain World Sporting Goods in Hudsonville City.
They were alerted to the incident about 7 a.m. Tuesday.
The individuals involved used a brick to break the front window, where they then got in and took a “small amount” of merchandise from the store, according to a news release.
Anyone with information may contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer.
