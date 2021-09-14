CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudsonville, MI

Deputies investigate break-in at sporting goods store in Hudsonville

By Bianca Cseke
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 8 days ago
Ottawa County deputies are investigating a breaking and entering that happened overnight at the Bargain World Sporting Goods in Hudsonville City.

They were alerted to the incident about 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The individuals involved used a brick to break the front window, where they then got in and took a “small amount” of merchandise from the store, according to a news release.

Anyone with information may contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer.

FOX 17 News West Michigan

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

