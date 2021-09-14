CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Billionaire on Board: How to Watch SpaceX's Historic Inspiration4 Launch

By Samson Amore
dot.LA
dot.LA
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Xqb5_0bvZHGXt00

SpaceX's first all-civilian flight to space will take place this week in what is sure to be a taste of what commercial space flight could look like.

The Inspiration4 mission is scheduled for Sept. 15. The Crew Dragon carrying the Inspiration4 passengers will lift off from Cape Canaveral's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The mission –an estimated $200 million price tag– is funded entirely by Jason Isaacman, the 38-year-old billionaire CEO of financial tech company Shift4 Payments.

Isaacman will act as the mission commander alongside three other newbie space explorers, including 29-year-old Hayley Arceneaux, a bone cancer survivor who works for St. Jude and will be the youngest person in space following this flight; 41-year-old Air Force veteran and St. Jude supporter Chris Sembroski; and Dr. Sian Proctor, a 51-year-old space educator and trained pilot who will serve as the lead pilot on the mission.

Each member of the rookie astronaut crew was selected in a donation-based sweepstakes that aimed to raise $200 million for St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital – $100 million of which is directly from Isaacman. SpaceX stated the mission aims to "inspire support for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and send a humanitarian message of possibility while representing a new era for human spaceflight and exploration."

The exact liftoff time isn't determined yet, it will be set closer to the day of launch pending weather conditions.

SpaceX will post updates on its Twitter account, and livestream the launch on its YouTube page and website. Florida local news channel 10 Tampa Bay will also livestream its coverage of the launch on Facebook.

Inspiration4 will also carry beer -- but not for getting tanked in orbit. Isaacman decided to bring 70 pounds of hops on the shuttle, and they'll be auctioned off to a brewery to turn it into "space beer." The proceeds from the auction will also benefit St. Jude.

SpaceX turned heads when it announced the mission with a glossy Super Bowl ad earlier this year and since then four citizen astronauts have been undergoing intense training -- some of which is documented in a new Netflix series directed by Jason Hehir. In case that isn't a close enough look for hardcore space fans, Spacex is selling a "Feel the Heat" package for $250 each that gets onlookers as close to the launch pad as safety rules allow, just under four miles away.

Unlike past flights by Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic and Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, this flight will linger in space for several days before touching back down, giving the passengers a chance to immerse themselves in intergalactic living. SpaceX modified its FAA-approved rocket to give the crew a better view of the cosmos by replacing the docking port with a 360-degree glass dome that will be the largest space window on a craft.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

UN chief rips into billionaires Bezos and Branson for ‘joyriding in space’ while billions starve on Earth

United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres at the General Assembly on Tuesday tore into billionaires for joyriding to space while millions go hungry on Earth.Mr Guterres highlighted the gap between the rich and the poor in his opening speech and said a "malady of mistrust" is spreading across the globe as people strive to bring food to the table."I am here to sound the alarm. The world must wake up. We are on the edge of an abyss and moving in the wrong direction. Our world has never been more threatened or more divided," he said.Billionaires Jeff Bezos and Richard...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Atlantic

A Question Only Elon Musk Can Answer

On the day that SpaceX’s first space tourists launched, Elon Musk was there at Kennedy Space Center, in Florida, to see them off, cheering as the private astronauts walked to the Teslas that would take them to suit up. And after they landed safely, having orbited Earth about 45 times, Musk was there again to congratulate them in person.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Elon Musk says there was ‘challenges’ with the toilet during SpaceX’s Inspiration4 trip to space

There were “challenges” with the toilet during SpaceX’s first entirely private trip to space, Elon Musk has revealed.The SpaceX chief executive did not elaborate on what those problems were, but said the future mission will “definitely” include “upgraded toilets” to ensure they did not happen again.Mr Musk revealed the problems on Twitter, after revealing that he had met with the crew after they touched down in Florida.Before the mission, much of the discussion had been about how good the toilet in the SpaceX Dragon capsule that carried the crew were set to be. They were situated just beneath the “cupola”,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

SpaceX's all-civilian Inspiration4 crew speak out on historic space mission in 1st interview since splashdown

The Inspiration4 crew says they hope the diversity of their astronauts helped inspire others and told NBC News that the spaceflight experience changed them forever. The crew spoke with NBC's Lester Holt Monday (Sept. 20) in their first post-flight interview since rocketing to space for three days aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon, orbiting Earth higher than the International Space Station.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Independent

Billionaires rocketing into space draw UN chief's red glare

Space, we have an equity problem.When three billionaires rocketed into space this summer, they did more than escape Earth’s surly bonds, they helped spread “a malady of mistrust” plaguing an all-too hungry world, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told other world leaders Tuesday.In his opening speech to the General Assembly, a grim Guterres highlighted the gap between the rich and poor with “billionaires joyriding to space while millions go hungry on Earth ”In July, billionaires Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos flew into space on private rockets that their companies built, gathering worldwide attention in their short trips that didn’t make...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

All-civilian SpaceX crew took this out-of-this-world selfie

If you were traveling to space with three buddies, there’s no way you’d forgo the to chance to grab a selfie, right?. The Inspiration4 crew that took the first all-civilian orbital flight last week clearly had a lot of fun during their three-day mission, performing science experiments, taking in the extraordinary views, and, yes, capturing the occasional selfie as a memento of the historic trip.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Richard Branson
Florida Times-Union

SpaceX landing live coverage: How to watch Inspiration4 splashdown on YouTube, Twitter and your phone

Days after four "non-astronauts" made history by launching into space, the SpaceX Inspiration4 crew is set to land Saturday night. The crew includes tech billionaire Jared Isaacman, who served as mission commander; Hayley Arceneaux, a health care worker and cancer survivor; Dr. Sian Proctor, the fourth Black female astronaut; and Chris Sembroski, a data engineer who won his seat on board the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule atop a Falcon 9 rocket. They launched at 8:02 p.m. Sept. 15 from Kennedy Space Center.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

Watch the best bits from SpaceX’s historic all-civilian mission

SpaceX’s Inspiration4 crew has successfully completed the first all-civilian orbital space mission. The three-day trip ended with a splashdown off the coast of Florida on Saturday, September 18. The feat earns the crew a place in the history books and gives them a story to dine out on for the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Exploration#Space Shuttle#Kennedy Space Center#Other Space#Shift4 Payments#Air Force#Inspiration4#Faa
CNET

SpaceX Inspiration4 mission delivers first magical images from orbit

The crew of the SpaceX Inspiration4 mission, which left Earth on Wednesday, has now spent a full day in space, sleeping, eating and even betting on sports matches. But besides a teaser video of the transparent cupola outfitted on the Crew Dragon's nose, we haven't seen too much from inside the cramped confines of their temporary orbital home.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Cheddar News

How SpaceX Prepared Civilian Space Tourists Ahead of Historic Private Launch

SpaceX is gearing up to launch the first rocket completely crewed by civilians from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday. David Anderman, former general counsel at SpaceX, joined Cheddar to discuss the prep work that the civilian astronauts had to endure in order to be cleared for launch. He also talked about what the launch means for SpaceX as a company, particularly as the company expands its mission bringing high-speed internet to rural locations along with commercial space travel.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Netflix
Military.com

The Space Force Finally Has Its Own Rank Insignia

The military's newest branch -- the Space Force -- unveiled what its rank insignia will look like with a social media post from its highest enlisted official Monday. Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force Roger A. Towberman showed off the new insignia more than nine months after the branch finalized the names for its ranks.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Long Beach Post

Rocket Lab to launch ‘sustainable space’ demonstration satellite

There are more than 27,000 pieces of “space junk” being tracked by the U.S. Department of Defense as they orbit the Earth, according to NASA. In 2023, Rocket Lab will launch a demonstration satellite meant to remove orbital debris, the Long Beach-based company announced Tuesday. The post Rocket Lab to launch ‘sustainable space’ demonstration satellite appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
AFP

NASA selects Moon site for ice-hunting rover

NASA on Monday announced it would land an ice-seeking rover on a region of the Moon's south pole called the Nobile Crater in 2023. "Nobile Crater is an impact crater near the south pole that was born through a collision with another smaller celestial body," Lori Glaze, director of NASA's planetary science division told reporters.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
dot.LA

dot.LA

Los Angeles, CA
873
Followers
1K+
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

dot.LA is a news and events company with a mission of shining a light on the innovation in the Los Angeles startup and tech community.

 https://dot.la/st/landing_page

Comments / 0

Community Policy