Virtual/augmented realities can make health care more patient-friendly

By Special to the RBJ
Rochester Business Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA trip to the dentist or a procedure at the hospital could become a less anxious experience with the use of virtual technologies, some of which are being developed locally. These virtual and augmented realities, as well as three-dimensional surgical planning and printing options, are some of the cutting-edge tools healthcare companies and organizations are developing to make health care more patient-friendly, ...

Patient Journey to Health Care System and Diagnosis

Panelists consider at what point in the disease development patients typically access the health care system for diagnosis and treatment. Neil Minkoff, MD: That sounds like a good place for me to bring in Mr Gasby, in terms of understanding a bit about how a patient with Alzheimer disease, or maybe early memory loss before they have a diagnosis, starts to engage with the health care system and some of the challenges of getting those initial steps done.
Survey finds some men prefer virtual health care

It’s no secret that men don’t love going to the doctor, but virtual visits may be a happy medium. According to a Cleveland Clinic survey, 66% of men have tried digital healthcare in the past year and 29% said they prefer it. “It’s becoming easier and easier to get access...
Sanford Health receives $350 million gift for virtual care center

Sanford Health announced Wednesday it has received a $350 million gift from billionaire philanthropist T. Denny Sanford to create a virtual care center for rural and underserved areas of the Midwest. “It is crucial we continue to break new ground in how we bring the best of today’s digital world...
Essentia Health to host virtual advance care planning class Sept. 9

Essentia Health will host an advance care planning class from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, Sept. 9. Advance care planning is a process that helps individuals think and talk about their choices for health care in the future. It’s important for every adult to have an advance directive, also known as a living will or health care directive.
Virtual reality nursing — in 3D

Does the thought of having an intravenous drip hooked up through the back of your boney hand give you the shivers? If so, spare a thought for the parallel anxiety many nursing students feel as they learn how to pierce your skin using razor-sharp metal without doing you any harm.
Surgical patients find virtual follow-up care more convenient without loss of satisfaction

Newswise – CHICAGO – Most patients who underwent laparoscopic appendectomy (surgical removal of the appendix) or cholecystectomy (surgical removal of the gallbladder) found virtual follow-up care more convenient than traditional in-person appointments, yet equally as satisfying, according to a study published as an “article in press” on the website of the Journal of the American College of Surgeons.
Can Telemedicine Survive? 5 Ways to Invest in the Future of Virtual Care

Telemedicine came onto the scene lightning fast in March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic led to nationwide lockdowns. Despite the impressive pace of adoption, telemedicine has an uncertain future. Specifically, it's unclear whether licensing and payment changes enacted in an emergency will persist in the months to come, and whether telemedicine really allows for the same level of care as in-person visits.
How Clinicians Can Cope With Grief; Legal Risks of Virtual Care

— Must-reads about the latest news and trends in healthcare careers. Welcome to this week's edition of Healthcare Career Insights. This weekly roundup highlights healthcare career-related articles culled from across the web to help you learn what's next. Did medical school prepare you for grief and sadness? How clinicians can...
Ophthalmology Overview: Training With Virtual Reality, Refractive Error in Children, and More

Highlighting the latest ophthalmology-related news reported across MJH Life Sciences™. Highlighting the latest ophthalmology-related news reported across MJH Life Sciences™. Enhancing Vitreoretinal Surgery Training via Virtual Reality. At the annual meeting of the Canadian Ophthalmological Society, the winner of an event modeled after the television program Shark Tank involved a...
Virtual job fairs to help ease health care staffing shortages

WATERTOWN — In hopes of easing the pressures of health care staffing shortages that New York has been experiencing since before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Iroquois Healthcare Association will be offering virtual job fairs for different regions, including the north country. The “Take A Look” job fairs consist of five...
Risk of nurses leaving too high to mandate vaccine, says Ballad Health CEO

Many healthcare workers are vaccinated against COVID-19, but others are refusing to do so as part of their employers' requirements. As a result, hospitals and health systems have lost employees, and one healthcare executive said a mandate could cost his 21-hospital system too many nurses. "We have about 6,000 nurses...
