Glass Nickel Pizza Donating

By: KDKA-TV News Staff MANOR, Pa. (KDKA) – A Westmoreland County pizza shop shut down on Saturday and honored first responders on the 20th anniversary of September 11, 2001. A Slice of New York Pizza in Manor posted to their Facebook page on Saturday morning that they would not be selling pizza all day. For the second year, they donated an entire day’s worth of pizza to local first responders. “There will be NO pizzas for sale today,” they said in the post. “Like last year, we will be donating our entire day’s worth of Pizza to our local first responders.” Throughout the day, they were in and out of the building making pizza and then delivering it to local police, firefighters, and EMS workers.

MANOR, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO