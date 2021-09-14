Brown, Colleagues Call for Investigation into Amazon Treatment of Pregnant Workers

Like nearly every store, Walmart has undergone major changes over the past few years. The big-box retailer has recently phased out hundreds of McDonald's restaurants, and removed its large, orange pickup towers, as more customers are choosing curbside services. But these are just some of the ways Walmart is evolving over time, and its newest change may not be something all customers will be happy about. Read on to find out more about Walmart's latest removal, which has already gone into effect.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 3 HOURS AGO