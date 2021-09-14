Brown, Colleagues Call for Investigation into Amazon Treatment of Pregnant Workers
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Setember 13, 2021 – U.S. Senators Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), and four of their Senate colleagues, sent a letter to the to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) Chair Charlotte Burrows requesting an investigation into allegations that Amazon denies reasonable accommodations for pregnant employees at its fulfillment centers. The senators requested that the EEOC investigate Amazon’s alleged failure to provide adequate modification of job duties for pregnant workers, as well as their alleged failure to allow pregnant workers to take time off without punishment for pregnancy-related medical needs—both of which may violate the Pregnancy Discrimination Act and/or the Americans with Disabilities Act.www.themountvernongrapevine.com
