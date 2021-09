The US has not always had a spotless reputation when it comes to clean energy. Despite the American public generally agreeing that more drastic action needs to be taken on climate change, lawmakers have vetoed even the flimsiest of proposals to tackle it, opting instead to roll back hundreds of laws designed to protect the environment. Although the new administration has managed to turn the tide back to renewables recently, they still account for only twelve percent of energy consumption in the US.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 13 DAYS AGO