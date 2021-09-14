Oregon Sees Widespread Equine WNV Cases
Officials at the Oregon State Veterinary Office have confirmed four horses from three counties with West Nile virus (WNV). In South-Central Oregon’s Klamath County veterinarians confirmed a 4-year-old Quarter Horse mare and a yearling Quarter Horse filly with the disease. The filly experienced onset of clinical signs on Aug. 22. She was confirmed positive on Aug. 27. Her vaccination status was not reported; she is recovering. The 4-year-old mare began showing unspecified neurologic signs on Sept. 1 and was confirmed positive on Sept. 8. She was euthanized.thehorse.com
Comments / 0