When: School District of Lancaster school board meeting, Sept. 14. What happened: Board members heard some positive financial news. First, the district should receive $1.6 million in construction reimbursement from the state before January, said Matt Przywara, the district’s chief financial operations officer. This would add about $900,000 to the 2022-23 budget. In addition, the district collected $6.9 million in real estate taxes in July, a 6% increase over what was collected a year ago. The district started its fiscal year July 1 and had $57.6 million in cash at that month’s end.

LANCASTER, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO