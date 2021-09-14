Versailles Women Injured In Miller County Rollover

A California woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday in Moniteau County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that two vehicles were traveling east on Highway 50 west of Wieneke Branch around 12:15 p.m.. One of them, a 1995 Ford F-350, driven by 56-year-old Mary L. Hoellering of California, was slowed down behind farm equipment, when a 2020 Ford Fusion, driven by 54-year-old Bethany A. Patten of New Bloomfield, failed to see the situation or slow down, and slammed into the rear of the F-350. The Fusion began skidding and traveled off the right side of the road. The F-350 was brought to a controlled stop on the shoulder.

