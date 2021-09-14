CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Versailles Women Injured In Miller County Rollover

By Randy Kirby
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two Versailles women were injured in a one-vehicle rollover that occurred Saturday afternoon in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2007 Mercury Mariner, driven by 30-year-old Jaime D. Lieberman of Versailles, was on VFW Road, one-half mile west of Missouri 52 around 1 p.m. The driver was traveling too fast on a gravel road, lost control of the vehicle and skidded off the left side of the roadway and overturned.

IN THIS ARTICLE
