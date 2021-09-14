Kaufman Named to Atlantic East Weekly Honor Roll

LANCASTER, Pa. – Junior captain Celina Kaufman (Queenstown, Md./Kent Island) earned a spot on the Atlantic East Conference Field Hockey Weekly Honor Roll for the week ending September 12 as announced by the conference office Monday afternoon.

Celina Kaufman vs. Virginia Wesleyan (9.8.21) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Kaufman collected her second career hat trick on September 8 in leading the St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team to a dominant 5-1 non-conference win over Virginia Wesleyan University. These were the first points of the season for Kaufman.

The 5-4 forward then paced the Seahawks with three shots, including two on target, in a tough 4-0 loss to Shenandoah University on September 11.

Kaufman currently ranks in the Top 5 in the Atlantic East in goals (3), goals per game (.750), shots per game (3.50), and shots on goal per game (2.50).

The Seahawks will be back in action on Wednesday, September 15, as St. Mary’s College plays their first road game of the season at Randolph-Macon College in Ashland, Va., at 7:00 p.m.

