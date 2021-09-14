CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaufman Named to Atlantic East Weekly Honor Roll

By Nairem Moran, St. Mary's College of Maryland Athletics
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 8 days ago
LANCASTER, Pa. – Junior captain Celina Kaufman (Queenstown, Md./Kent Island) earned a spot on the Atlantic East Conference Field Hockey Weekly Honor Roll for the week ending September 12 as announced by the conference office Monday afternoon.

Celina Kaufman vs. Virginia Wesleyan (9.8.21) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Kaufman collected her second career hat trick on September 8 in leading the St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team to a dominant 5-1 non-conference win over Virginia Wesleyan University. These were the first points of the season for Kaufman.

The 5-4 forward then paced the Seahawks with three shots, including two on target, in a tough 4-0 loss to Shenandoah University on September 11.

Kaufman currently ranks in the Top 5 in the Atlantic East in goals (3), goals per game (.750), shots per game (3.50), and shots on goal per game (2.50).

The Seahawks will be back in action on Wednesday, September 15, as St. Mary’s College plays their first road game of the season at Randolph-Macon College in Ashland, Va., at 7:00 p.m.

2021 Atlantic East Conference Field Hockey Weekly Honor Roll

The post Kaufman Named to Atlantic East Weekly Honor Roll appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Mount Airy News

East Surry honors senior trio against Central

Priscilla Gentry serves for the Golden Eagles in the No. 6 singles match. East Surry’s Haley Chilton returns a serve against Surry Central. Surry Central’s Ellen Bryant warms up before the No. 2 singles match against East Surry. Cory Smith | The News. East Surry’s Rosie Craven hits a backhand...
brproud.com

FFN Game of the Week: Liberty rolls East Iberville

FFN Game of the Week: Liberty rolls East Iberville. No more quarantine for kids? School districts try 'test and stay' COVID-19 testing model. StormTracker Forecast (9/21/2021) Sexual Trauma Awareness and Response team pushes for more change. Bayou Manchac to be cleaned out to prevent flooding in multi-parish drainage project. Baton...
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
San Mateo Daily Journal

Honor roll: The week’s best performances by San Mateo County high school athletes

Tommy Rogers, Serra boys’ cross country. The high school opener at the Crystal Springs Cross Country Course belonged to Rogers. Crystal Springs closed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Rogers last ran the 2.95-mile course as a sophomore, where he posted a time of 16 minutes, 2 seconds in the West Catholic Athletic League championships. The senior nearly matched that time last Friday, dominating the varsity field with a time of 16:03, some 55 seconds better than teammate Jaden Tapp, who took second place in the event.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn't post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

