Sip and Bite Encounters with Lynne O’Meara: Ka’ribbean Fire

By Lynne O'Meara
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 8 days ago
Ka’ribbean Fire

  • 13 Shining Willow Way
  • LaPlata, MD
  • 240-512-2114

LaPlata is on fire…at Ka’ribbean Fire. The family-owned and operated restaurant is run by Nikki and Paul Mullings. Paul is Jamaican, so he brings the Caribbean flavors and Nikki cooks up delicious soul food. Open since March, the couple brings over 40 years of catering experience to their fabulous food.

The menu includes Caribbean delicacies such as, Coco Bread, Beef Patties, Plantains, jerk meats, and Oxtails. The Soul Food offerings include Smoked Chicken, Fried Whiting, Collard Greens, Cabbage, and Cornbread.

In August, I went to check them out. Everything on the menu sounded good, but I had to choose. I had Smoked Chicken, Baked Beans, Candied Yams, and Plantains (many of you know…I never pass up a plantain). My companion had Chopped Jerk Chicken and Mac & Cheese. We also got cornbread and Peach Cobbler.

The food was fabulous and flavorful. We loved everything. The chicken was so tender with a wonderful smokey flavor. They have an in-house smoker, and it infused the flavor into the meat. The baked beans were sweet and just the way I like them. The Candied Yams were amazing! Next time, I’m getting a double order of the yams! They were sweet and thinly sliced. Perfect!

My friend said the Chopped Jerk Chicken was some of the best jerk chicken he’s ever had. It was spiced perfectly. He also loved the Mac & Cheese, telling me it was cheesy and tasty.

I had a lovely chat with Nikki. I told her how much I liked the Candied Yams, and she told me her daughter made them. Other dishes were made by her or other family members. It’s great to see a family working together to make a business successful.

They offer counter-service and have seating available. They also have online ordering (check their website) for pick-up or delivery. As they continue to bring more to the restaurant, they are in the process of acquiring a liquor license and will have the bar open soon.

The food at Ka’ribbean Fire was full of flavor, perfectly cooked, and delicious! This is on my must-try list!

Ka’ribbean Fire hours:

  • Tuesday through Friday – 11:00am to 8:00pm
  • Saturday – 12:00pm to 7:30pm
  • Sunday – 12:00pm to 6:00pm
  • Monday – Closed

Ka’ribbean Fire Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/KaRibbeanFire

Ka’ribbean Fire website: https://www.karibbeanfire.net/

