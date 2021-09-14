CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas AG's Office urges Chapel Hill ISD to remove mask mandate

By Tyler Morning Telegraph
 8 days ago
The Texas Attorney General’s Office is threatening legal action against Chapel Hill ISD.

The Independent

Local Florida Republicans ‘locked out of finances’ after anti-mask bookkeeper dies of Covid-19

A county-level chapter of the Florida Republican Party is facing financial chaos after its bookkeeper died of Covid-19 – after months of railing against masks mandates and so-called “Faucism”.Gregg Prentice, who served as an accountant for the Hillsborough County GOP, was well-known as an opponent of Covid-19 public health measures, regularly using social media to dismiss the importance of Covid restrictions while questioning the real government motives behind them. He died in Tampa General Hospital last week after contracting a severe case of the virus.After his death, the county party’s executive committee submitted a document to the FEC explaining...
Houston Chronicle

TEA now says school districts cannot require masks, as feds launch investigation of Abbott order

The U.S. Department of Education on Tuesday launched a civil rights investigation into Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on mask mandates in schools. The investigation will focus on whether students with disabilities who are at heightened risk for severe illness from COVID-19 are prevented from safely returning to in-person education, in violation of federal law, Suzanne B. Goldberg, the acting assistant secretary for civil rights wrote in a letter to Texas Commissioner of Education Mike Morath.
Herald Democrat

Sherman ISD continues mask mandate despite AG letter

Sherman Independent School District will continue to have students, visitors and staff wear masks on district campuses despite receiving a letter from the Texas Attorney General's Office regarding its current mask policy. In recent weeks, there has been a protracted fight between Gov. Greg Abbott and school districts across the...
audacy.com

Texas AG Paxton sues six school districts over mask mandates

AUSTIN (Talk1370.com) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed three lawsuits Friday afternoon against six school districts that have issued mask mandates in defiance of Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order. In Central Texas, the Round Rock and Elgin school districts are named in the suits, along with the Richardson, Galveston,...
KTEN.com

Sherman ISD maintains mask policy after AG's threat

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Sherman Independent School District said it received a letter from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's office on Friday asking the district to stand down on its face mask mandate for students, staff and visitors. The district said the mandate will continue as COVID-19 cases in...
KXAN

Marble Falls ISD votes to remove recent mask mandate

MARBLE FALLS, Texas (KXAN) — Board trustees at the Marble Falls Independent School District voted Wednesday to remove the district’s mask mandate that was supposed to begin this month. The enforcement of the mask mandate in district facilities was delayed until the Wednesday evening meeting so the board could decide.
Local Profile

Plano ISD’s mask mandate expires on Friday, Sept 24

The motion to extend Plano ISD’s temporary COVID-19 mask mandate did not pass the school district’s board of trustees meeting this week. The mask mandate in Plano’s schools will now expire on Friday, September 24. The original mandate had been put in place on August 26, in anticipation of a...
klif.com

Richardson ISD Among 6 School Districts Named in Texas AG Ken Paxton’s Lawsuit

RICHARDSON (WBAP/KLIF News) – The battle over whether school districts in Texas can implement mask mandates continues to heat up. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit on Friday against Richardson ISD and five other districts over their requirements, which are in defiance of Governor Greg Abbott’s ban on mask mandates.
audacy.com

Court halts Fort Worth ISD mask mandate as soon as it begins

At the direction of the Fort Worth ISD Board of Education, Superintendent Kent P. Scribner issued a district wide mask mandate on Monday, but as soon as the mandate began...it was over. The Fort Worth ISD students and staff started today wearing masks because the school board said they should....
