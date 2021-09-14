CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Sub owner is fighting to keep his ‘Asbury Bear’ mural in University Park

By Nick Rallo
Dallas News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Sub owner Andrew Kelley never imagined that he’d spend several days of the month of September, in the middle of a pandemic surge, arguing over a cartoon bear. The bear in question is the mural known informally as the Asbury Bear, a fuzzy, scruffy mascot with big koala ears, a body green as a rainforest, and a worldly cravat of dark red fur. He’s emblazoned on the west-facing wall of the 7-Eleven on Hillcrest, posed mid-dance, and carrying a snow cone layered with red-white-and-blue syrup in one jaunty paw. The frost-blasted arrow above him announces that shaved ice is that-a-way (which points to the carry-out window at New York Sub). Last Friday, the Asbury Bear got a slap on the paw.

