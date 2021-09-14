New York Sub owner is fighting to keep his ‘Asbury Bear’ mural in University Park
New York Sub owner Andrew Kelley never imagined that he’d spend several days of the month of September, in the middle of a pandemic surge, arguing over a cartoon bear. The bear in question is the mural known informally as the Asbury Bear, a fuzzy, scruffy mascot with big koala ears, a body green as a rainforest, and a worldly cravat of dark red fur. He’s emblazoned on the west-facing wall of the 7-Eleven on Hillcrest, posed mid-dance, and carrying a snow cone layered with red-white-and-blue syrup in one jaunty paw. The frost-blasted arrow above him announces that shaved ice is that-a-way (which points to the carry-out window at New York Sub). Last Friday, the Asbury Bear got a slap on the paw.www.dallasnews.com
