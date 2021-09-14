CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon brings palm-swiping tech to Red Rocks concert venue

By The Associated Press
 8 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Your palm could soon be your ticket into a concert.

Amazon says it is bringing its palm-recognition technology to the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver and it will be available at other venues in the coming months.

It’s the first time the technology, called Amazon One, will be used outside some of Amazon’s stores, where shoppers can pay for groceries and snacks by swiping their palms.

Starting Tuesday at the Alison Wonderland performance, concertgoers can sign up to connect their palm to a ticketing account by hovering their hand over a device.

An Amazon account is not needed to use the technology, called Amazon One.

Related
CBS San Francisco

‘Amazon One’ Contactless Payment Palm Reader Debuts On Santana Row In San Jose

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — Online shopping giant Amazon is ramping up deployment of its non-contact payment dubbed, “Amazon One,” announcing more than 60 locations from New York to California will feature the touchless devices. The first such system debuted in the Bay Area at the Amazon store in San Jose on Santana Row, Tuesday morning. At the cashier, customers were asked “Will you be paying with your palm today,” and subsequently directed to sign up at the register. Customers insert a credit card, and are instructed to hold their right hand over the sensor three inches above the dark lens. Purple-colored...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

The story behind Red Rocks' new palm-recognition ticketing technology

Thanks to a partnership between Amazon and ticketing technology company AXS, concertgoers at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison can now enter shows with just a scan of their palm. AXS recently announced that it is adding the Amazon One palm recognition service to its contactless ticketing pedestals, allowing fans to...
RETAIL
CBS Denver

No Ticket? No Problem: Just Use Your Palm Instead At Red Rocks

DENVER (CBS4)– Fans can now scan their palms to get into Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Starting on Tuesday, AXS is adding Amazon One palm recognition service to its contactless ticketing pedestals. Red Rocks is the first venue to have Amazon One contactless ticketing as an option. When fans enter, they can either scan their digital ticket or choose to link their palm with Amazon One to AXS Mobile ID technology by enrolling at the pedestal. People can also enroll at a dedicated station before entering Red Rocks. Enrollment takes less than a minute. (credit: iStock/Getty Images) According to AXS, “When a fan hovers their...
RETAIL
JamBase

Dead & Company Adds Red Rocks Concerts To Fall Tour 2021

Dead & Company expanded their upcoming fall tour with two nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The sextet featuring Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann along with John Mayer, Jeff Chimenti and Oteil Burbridge will make their debut at the iconic Morrison, Colorado venue October 19 – 20.
MORRISON, CO
#Tech#Red Rocks#Ap#Amazon One
martechseries.com

AXS to Bring Amazon One Palm Recognition Service to Ticketing Industry

In an Industry First, Amazon One Will Be Added to AXS’ Mobile Ticketing Pedestals,. Allowing Fans to Enter Live Sports and Music Events Using Their Palm;. AXS, a pioneer in identity-based ticketing technology, announced that the company is adding the Amazon One palm recognition service to its proprietary contactless ticketing pedestals, allowing fans to scan their palms to enter live entertainment events. Amazon One will first be offered by Amazon at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver starting today, where AXS will deploy the first stand-alone ticketing pedestals including Amazon One, with additional Amazon One enabled venues planned to come in the future.
TECHNOLOGY
Billboard

Ad.Ventures Is Ready to Bring Big Branding Dollars to Venues

Today, the Austin promoter and owner of the Empire Control Room is launching Ad.Ventures with longtime friend and colleague Mikey Lee, who will serve as the company’s chief strategy officer. Lee is chief executive of Gamut Live and has represented Heard Presents’ private events business. Sternschein says the new branding and commercial partnership agency has already signed on more than 40 venues as clients, granting Ad.Ventures the exclusive rights to develop new commercial partnerships and ancillary revenue streams for sponsorship, licensing and event sales.
INDUSTRY
Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

